Why Aptiv PLC (APTV) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The latest trading session saw Aptiv PLC (APTV) ending at $70.33, denoting a +1.97% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.9% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.81%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.22%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.82% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 31, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.71, signifying a 31.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.18 billion, up 1.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.28 per share and revenue of $20.21 billion, which would represent changes of +29.22% and +0.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. At present, Aptiv PLC boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Aptiv PLC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.74.

Also, we should mention that APTV has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.