Why April Could Be the Turning Point Rivian Investors Have Been Waiting for

Key Points

Tesla owes a lot of its success to its Model Y crossover EV model.

Rivian expects to launch its first Model Y competitor next month.

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Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) investors had an exciting 2025. Last year, shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker surged in value by more than 80%. At one point, the stock more than doubled in price.

So far in 2026, the ride has been a bit rougher. Year to date, shares are now down by nearly 25%. But next month, the wait could be over as Rivian experiences one of its biggest growth catalysts in its history.

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April will be a pivotal month for Rivian

Among electric vehicle stocks, Rivian's valuation is not much to look at these days. After the recent correction, the company's market capitalization is down to just $18 billion. Shares trade at just 3.3 times sales. Tesla, on the other hand, has a gargantuan $1.2 trillion valuation, with shares trading at 14.6 times sales.

Why such a huge valuation gap between Tesla and Rivian? There's little doubt that Elon Musk's presence alone helps Tesla's valuation. Tesla is also increasingly viewed as an artificial intelligence (AI) stock -- a category of companies that typically garners a much higher valuation than auto manufacturers. But by far the biggest foundation for Tesla's nosebleed valuation is its underlying EV business. Though growth has slowed in recent years, the company still delivered over 400,000 vehicles in 2025. Rivian, for comparison, delivered closer to 40,000 units last year.

But even if you multiplied Rivian's valuation by 10 -- a reasonable calculation given Tesla produces roughly 10 times more cars annually -- you only wind up with a $180 billion valuation for the company, far below Tesla's $1.2 trillion market value. As mentioned, Tesla's leadership and AI exposure account for much of this remaining premium. But there are two other factors that Rivian lacks: profitability and a proven ability to sell affordable vehicles to the masses.

Fortunately for Rivian investors, both of these missing links could start to disappear next month. In April, Rivian expects to start deliveries of its first vehicle priced under $50,000: the Rivian R2 SUV. Initial deliveries will focus on a $58,000 version of the vehicle. But over time, the base $45,000 model should be available for near-term delivery.

The R2 is basically Rivian's take on Tesla's Model Y. For reference, Tesla sold around 357,000 Model Ys in 2025 -- by far its most popular model. With SUVs surging in popularity, it's not unreasonable to expect a similar success for Rivian's launch.

Of course, it took Tesla several years to reach mass volumes for the Model Y. And without key federal tax incentives, it could take Rivian even longer to replicate its initial success. But achieving mass scale is critical for achieving long-term profitability. Rivian posted positive gross margins last year for the first time. And as R2 sales pick up, I expect the company to trend closer and closer to full profitability.

Again, the R2 production and sales ramp will take months, if not years to fully play out. But next month should mark the start of that exciting journey for the company as well as Rivian investors.

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Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.