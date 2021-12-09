Markets
Why Aprea Therapeutics Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) said the FDA has removed the full clinical hold on the company's clinical trial evaluating the combination of its lead compound, eprenetapopt, with acalabrutinib or with venetoclax and rituximab in lymphoid malignancies. The company said it addressed the FDA's concerns and has received clearance to proceed with future clinical study of eprenetapopt in non-Hodgkin's lymphomas.

Aprea Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden. It is focused on developing and commercializing cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead product candidate is eprenetapopt, a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics were up 17% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

