Why AppLovin Stock Zoomed Almost 19% Higher This Week

Key Points The company is soon to be a component of a major stock index.

In fact, many consider this index to be the No. 1 equity market indicator.

10 stocks we like better than AppLovin ›

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence., AppLovin's (NASDAQ: APP) stock was among the market's most-loved this week, rising by nearly 19% in price over the period. That was entirely understandable, as the shares were tapped for an inclusion on one of the top stock indexes in the world, and capped the week by being the subject of an analyst price target raise.

Index inclusion

Just after market close last Friday, index compiler S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global, announced that AppLovin would be a component stock of its bellwether S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). This was among a series of adjustments made by S&P Dow Jones Indices as part of its quarterly "rebalancing" to reflect changes in market cap for certain stocks.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

AppLovin is being accompanied by next-generation brokerage Robinhood Markets and mechanical/electrical systems specialist EMCOR Group in the current round of S&P 500 advancement. The three stocks are displacing current components MarketAxess Holdings, Caesars Entertainment, and Enphase Energy.

These changes will take effect before market open on Monday, Sept. 22.

Double-digit potential

Friday morning, Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese added to the generally positive sentiment on AppLovin by raising her price target on the stock. That hike was substantial, as the pundit cranked it 17% higher to $725 per share, well up from the previous $620. At AppLovin's most recent closing price, the new level anticipates upside of nearly 25%.

According to reports, Reese's move was based on what she considers to be strong and sustainable growth in several of the company's customer segments, including gaming and e-commerce.

Should you invest $1,000 in AppLovin right now?

Before you buy stock in AppLovin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AppLovin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,037!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,028!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EMCOR Group and S&P Global. The Motley Fool recommends Enphase Energy and MarketAxess. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.