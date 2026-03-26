Why AppLovin Stock Is Falling Hard Today

Key Points

New inflation estimates and geopolitical uncertainty are weighing down AppLovin's stock.

Despite strong fourth-quarter growth, volatility could persist for AppLovin shareholders.

10 stocks we like better than AppLovin ›

It's been another difficult day for AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) shareholders as the adtech company continues its decline amid rising fears about the economy and concerns over AI disruption.

AppLovin's stock was down by 9.8% as of 10:52 a.m. ET, leading to a substantial decline over the past six months.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

AppLovin shareholders are losing faith

There wasn't any company-specific news driving AppLovin lower today, but shareholders were likely responding to broader market pessimism about the economy and geopolitical turmoil.

Investors have grown increasingly concerned about the global economic effects of the war in Iran as oil prices rise. A recent survey of economists found that the odds of a U.S. recession have increased markedly due to the conflict.

And then today, a new report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said that U.S. inflation could reach 4.2% this year -- far higher than the Federal Reserve's estimate of 2.7% made just last week.

Some AppLovin shareholders were already pessimistic about the company, leading to a 38% plunge in its stock price over the past six months, as they worry that AI disruption could hurt the company's adtech business.

Software stocks have suffered in 2026 as investors try to figure out which companies could be negatively impacted by artificial intelligence. Despite AppLovin's very strong fourth quarter results reported last month -- in which sales rose 66% and net income spiked 84% -- investors have viewed AppLovin as potentially vulnerable.

More uncertainty is ahead

With the war in Iran still raging, oil prices elevated, and a lot of uncertainty surrounding how the conflict will impact global economies, it's not surprising to see AppLovin's stock falling today.

Even with the company's impressive fourth-quarter growth, economic uncertainty and the potential for increasing competition for software companies to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving AI era understandably have investors on edge.

Should you buy stock in AppLovin right now?

Before you buy stock in AppLovin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AppLovin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $497,659!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,095,404!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 912% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 26, 2026.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.