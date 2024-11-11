Why AppLovin (APP) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

AppLovin (APP) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this mobile app technology company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for AppLovin, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.24 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +153.06%.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppLovin has increased 28.65% because five estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $3.98 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +306.12%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, seven estimates have moved up for AppLovin versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 14.92% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped AppLovin earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for AppLovin have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 97.3% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

