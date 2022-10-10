Why Applied Materials Stock Got Mashed on Monday

What happened

Monday was not a good day for chip manufacturing companies and the businesses that supply them. That morning, the government expanded its limits on U.S. exports of advanced computer chips to China. As a result, the share price of chipmaking equipment specialist Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) took a more than 4% tumble across the trading day.

So what

The limits, which cover high-end products such as those used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and supercomputers, come on the heels of earlier measures aimed at curbing China's access to advanced chips. The government is concerned that the massive Asian nation could use such products for potentially threatening purposes.

The measure is being enacted by the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

In a press release on the matter, the BIS quoted under secretary of commerce for industry and security Alan Estevez as saying that his "north star at BIS is to ensure that we are appropriately doing everything in our power to protect our national security and prevent sensitive technologies with military applications from being acquired by the People's Republic of China's military, intelligence, and security services."

Now what

With its size and prominence, China represents a huge market for chipmakers and their important partners, and Applied Materials is near the top of every list for the latter. Investors and analysts seem to be in alignment on the fallout Applied Materials and its peers will suffer.

Monday morning, in the latest of a set of price target cuts, Wells Fargo's Joseph Quatrochi substantially lowered his price target on the stock to $100 per share from the previous $125. Although he's maintaining his bullish stance on the shares with an overweight (read: buy) recommendation, that slice is fairly deep. Other prognosticators have made similar adjustments to their Applied Materials takes.

10 stocks we like better than Applied Materials

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Applied Materials wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Applied Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.