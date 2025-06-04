Why Applied Digital Stock Skyrocketed Again Today

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) stock closed out Wednesday's trading with another day of explosive gains. The company's share price was up 29.6% at the end of the daily session.

Applied Digital stock rocketed higher today after B. Riley published new coverage on the company and dramatically increased its one-year valuation forecast. Investors are feeling bullish after the data-center specialist announced a major new deal with CoreWeave. Applied Digital stock is now up roughly 78% over the last week of trading.

Applied Digital stock soars on new analyst note

Before the market opened this morning, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on Applied Digital and delivered a huge price-target increase for the stock. The investment firm raised its one-year price forecast from $8 per share to $15 per share following news that Applied Digital has signed a large contract with CoreWeave. At today's closing price, Applied Digital would have to rise roughly 13% higher to hit B. Riley's price target.

On Monday, Applied Digital announced that it had entered into agreements to two 15-year lease agreements with CoreWeave. Applied Digital will provide data center and artificial intelligence (AI) processing hardware and services through the lease, and is expected to see approximately $7 billion in revenue from the deal.

What's next for Applied Digital?

Applied Digital is restructuring some aspects of its business, but the company's recently announced deal with CoreWeave has quickly shifted the story surrounding the stock. While the company is valued at roughly $3 billion on the heels of its latest valuation run-up, having roughly $7 billion in sales already contracted for over the next 15 years establishes an encouraging performance floor. And in addition to the future sales contribution, CoreWeave's endorsement is also an encouraging sign.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

