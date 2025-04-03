Why Applied Digital Stock Is Plummeting Today

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) stock is falling Thursday amid bearish sentiment shaping the broader market. The company's share price was down 8.8% as of 3:40 p.m. ET. At the same point in the day's trading, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite index had fallen 4.8% and 5.8%, respectively.

The Trump administration announced yesterday that a universal 10% tariff on all foreign-sourced products will take effect on April 5. Just four days later, a series of extra import taxes will be levied on goods from a select list of countries that the U.S. has large trade deficits with. Investors are selling out of stocks in response, and growth-dependent tech players including Applied Digital are seeing big pullbacks.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Tariff news is sinking Applied Digital stock

Applied Digital is a U.S.-based provider of data-center services, and most of its customers are based within the country. On the other hand, the core hardware that powers the company's cloud-based processing operations relies on components and manufacturing services from overseas companies. As just one example, the Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) that are central to Applied Digital's data-center operations rely on chips that are manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in Taiwan.

What's next for Applied Digital?

Applied Digital has been posting strong sales growth thanks to rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing services, but the company continues to have a heavily forward-looking valuation even after today's big pullback. The business isn't profitable yet and is valued at approximately 5 times this year's expected sales.

Beyond making investors more cautious about stocks with growth-dependent valuations, Applied Digital will likely face some business-specific challenges from the new import taxes. The tariffs look poised to raise prices on key hardware for the company. As a result, the company's shift into profitability has likely been pushed further out.

Should you invest $1,000 in Applied Digital right now?

Before you buy stock in Applied Digital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Applied Digital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $676,774!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.