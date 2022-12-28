Why Apple Stock Was Sliding Today

What happened

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today on yet another data point showing weak iPhone sales heading into the new year.

As a result, the stock was down 2.3% as of 2:19 p.m. EST.

So what

Market research firm Trendforce cut its forecast for iPhone shipments in 2022 after a COVID-19 outbreak in Zhengzhou, China where Foxconn manufactures iPhones.

Due to the capacity crunch at the Zhengzhou plant, Trendforce now expects total iPhone 14 shipments of 78.1 million down from an earlier forecast. It also said the labor shortage in China would lead shipments for the fiscal first quarter to decline 22% to 47 million.

Separately, JD.com also launched its Chinese New Year sales with discounts on iPhones of $129 for the iPhone 14 and $143 for the iPhone 14 Plus. That move potentially indicates that the phones are selling more slowly than JD.com, which is China's biggest direct retailer, had expected.

Now what

Apple stock has fallen in recent weeks on concerns about iPhone production and as investors have priced in higher interest rates next year. However, there's a silver lining in the news about production delays.

Demand has been strong for the new iPhones and for the higher-priced Pros, meaning that sales should rebound when production improves.

Over the longer term, the impact from the manufacturing delays should be negligible, but the potential for a recession next year adds another headwind for the stock.

Still, with the stock now down 28% year to date and trading at a 52-week low, those concerns seem to be sufficiently priced in.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jeremy Bowman has positions in JD.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and JD.com. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.