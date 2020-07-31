Markets
AAPL

Why Apple Stock Soared to a New All-Time High Today

Contributor
Joe Tenebruso The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) leapt 10.5% to a new closing high of $425.04 on Friday, following the company's expectation-crushing third-quarter results.  

So what 

Despite a host of coronavirus-related challenges, Apple's revenue jumped 11% year over year to $59.7 billion. The technology giant's profit growth was even more impressive. Its earnings per share climbed 18%, to $2.58. Wall Street had expected revenue and EPS of only $52.3 billion and $2.04. 

A person is holding an upwardly sloping digital chart.

Apple's stock hit a record high on Friday. Image source: Getty Images.

The gains were broad-based, with Apple experiencing solid growth across its iPhone, Mac, iPad, wearables, and services businesses. 

"Apple's record June quarter was driven by double-digit growth in both Products and Services and growth in each of our geographic segments," CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. "In uncertain times, this performance is a testament to the important role our products play in our customers' lives, and to Apple's relentless innovation." 

Now what

Apple also announced a 4-for-1 stock split to "make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors." Shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 24 will receive three additional shares for every Apple share they own. Apple's shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 31.

Judging by the stock's gains on Friday, investors appreciated the news.

10 stocks we like better than Apple
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular