Why Apple Stock Slumped Today

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a durably popular company whose stock often rises after the company reports an estimates-beating quarter. That wasn't the case this time; the day after the tech titan reported its latest set of earnings, its share price fell by more than 3%.

In announcing its second quarter of fiscal 2022 results, Apple revealed that it booked $97.3 billion in revenue for the period. That was an all-time record for any of the company's second quarters and represented a 9% improvement over the year-ago figure. Net profit also rose, increasing by nearly 6% to just over $25 billion ($1.52 per share).

Those numbers exceeded analyst estimates. On average, prognosticators following Apple stock were modeling just under $93.9 billion on the top line and a per-share net profit of $1.43.

The tech giant didn't only notch record total quarterly revenue, it also posted the best-ever sales of its iPhone, Mac, wearables, and home and accessories product lines. Apple CFO Luca Maestri spoke of the "continued strong demand" for such goods.

Buoyed by this growth, Apple is raising its quarterly dividend by 5%. The new amount, $0.23 per share, will first be paid on May 12 to stockholders of record as of May 9. Additionally, the company is adding $90 billion to its existing share buyback program.

Despite the strong performance during the quarter, Apple is anticipating some headwinds. In a conference call disseminating the results, CFO Luca Maestri said that the supply chain difficulties convulsing the world just now would negatively impact its sales by $4 billion to $8 billion. That's a substantially harder hit than in the second quarter and is a rare piece of gloomy news from the typically over-performing company.

