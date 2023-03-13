Markets
Why Apple Stock Rose Today

March 13, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by Joe Tenebruso for The Motley Fool

What happened

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed on Monday, as investors' anticipation for the tech titan's entrance into the mixed-reality market heightened. By the close of the trading day, Apple's stock price was up 1.3% after rising as much as 3.1% earlier in the day.

So what

Apple is preparing to launch its long-awaited augmented reality (AR) headset as early as June, according to the Financial Times. The device's debut would mark a major move by the tech giant into an AR market that's projected to approach $600 billion by the end of the decade, according to Grand View Research.

Apple has reportedly been developing its mixed-reality headset for seven years. The initial version of the device is expected to feature advanced technology, including high-end cameras and ultra-high-resolution screens, that could drive its price as high as $3,000. Early sales are thus likely to be limited, although Apple is still reportedly planning to sell as many as 1 million headsets in the year following its launch.

Now what

A successful new product launch would do more than just provide Apple with another driver of sales and profit growth. It would also boost investors' confidence that innovation is alive and well at the tech juggernaut.

Apple's new mixed-reality headset would be the first product that was created entirely under CEO Tim Cook's watch. Many of the company's other major product development efforts -- including the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch -- were begun during former CEO Steve Jobs' tenure.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

