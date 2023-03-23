Markets
AAPL

Why Apple Stock Rallied Thursday Morning

March 23, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by Danny Vena for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher Thursday morning, adding as much as 2.4%. As of 3 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 1%.

What sent the tech giant higher were reports that the company would begin producing movies destined for the big screen.

So what

Apple plans to spend $1 billion per year to produce major motion pictures that it will release in theaters, according to a report by Bloomberg. The company is hoping to not only raise its stature in Hollywood but also attract a greater number of subscribers to Apple TV+ -- the company's streaming video service.

The iPhone maker has been in conversations with the major movie studios about bringing a number of its high-profile productions to cinemas this year, with additional opportunities on the horizon, according to the report. The list of likely releases includes the Martin Scorsese-helmed Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio; spy thriller Argylle, directed by Matthew Vaughn; and the Ridley Scott drama Napoleon, which chronicles the life of the French conqueror.

This would be a significant departure for Apple, which has released the vast majority of its feature films directly to its streaming platform, with just a few Oscar contenders receiving a limited release in theaters to make them eligible for Academy Award consideration.

Apple now plans to distribute some films to thousands of cinemas, allowing them to play for "at least a month," according to the report, which cites "people familiar with the company's plans."

Now what

While releasing blockbusters in theaters might well attract additional subscribers to Apple TV+, there are other reasons for Apple to choose this path. The company is always on the lookout for additional revenue streams, and becoming a major Hollywood movie producer could accomplish just that.

However, any new effort will pale in comparison to its flagship iPhone, which generated sales of more than $205 billion in fiscal 2022 (which ended Sep. 24), representing 52% of Apple's total revenue.

While any reasonable effort by Apple to increase its revenue would be beneficial to the company and its shareholders, it won't move the needle. Regardless, Apple stock remains a buy, as the investing thesis remains intact.

10 stocks we like better than Apple
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Danny Vena has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.