Why Apple Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have popped today, up by 6% as of 3 p.m. EST, after receiving an upgrade from Wall Street. Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz boosted his rating on Apple to outperform, arguing that the stock had been "oversold" amid last week's hectic correction that was driven by fears around the coronavirus outbreak.

So what

Global markets were in utter chaos last week over concerns that the viral epidemic could cause a macroeconomic slowdown as the outbreak spreads to more countries. Apple had already warned last month that it would miss its guidance in the first quarter due to the public health crisis, which is disrupting its supply chain and iPhone production capacity.

Image source: Apple.

"We believe Apple products and services will prove more resilient than competitive products in uncertain times," Uerkwitz wrote in a research note to investors. "Additionally, Apple's strong balance sheet offers the company tremendous flexibility to keep the supply chain nimble as well as continuing to support its capital return plan."

Now what

The analyst believes that the coronavirus impacts will be short-term in nature and suggests that sales will likely just be delayed as opposed to lost altogether. "Given the late stage smartphone adoption and Apple's stronger resistance to competition, we expect temporary shifts of iPhone shipment between product cycles to have an immaterial impact on the stock," Uerkwitz said.

Shares had approached as low as $256 last week, or approximately 22% off recent highs. Uerkwitz recommends that investors be "buyers of weakness." Oppenheimer has a $320 price target on Apple shares.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Evan Niu, CFA owns shares of Apple. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.