Why Apple Stock Popped Monday Morning

What happened

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 3.5%. At 11:42 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 3.3%.

The broader market indexes rallied, no doubt contributing to the iPhone maker's upswing. However, two analysts -- in separate missives -- have concluded that presales of Apple's new iPhone 14 are going better than expected.

So what

Wedbush's Daniel Ives has been keeping a close eye on Apple's website and notes that delivery times have quickly been pushed out to mid-October for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models, while the remaining preorders will take at least three weeks to process and wait times are quickly getting longer, according to The Fly. Ives noted that not only are iPhone 14 orders tracking ahead of his expectations, but consumers are ordering more Pro and Pro Max models, which will drive up the average selling price (ASP) for Apple. The analyst theorizes that this consumer demand for the Pro models will also be heavy in China, an important sales region for Apple.

It's worth noting that Ives maintained his outperform (buy) rating on Apple with a price target of $200. This suggests potential gains for investors of 40% compared to stock's closing price on Friday.

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) analyst Wamsi Mohan came to a similar conclusion, noting that heavy demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are resulting in longer wait times compared to the similar iPhone 13 models. Mohan pointed out that the current ship time for the Pro is 30 days, versus 26 days at the same time in the iPhone 13 cycle. Similarly, the Pro Max is 39 days out, compared to 27 days for its predecessor. The analyst found this "particularly impressive" given the tech giant has raised prices in some places to offset the impact of a strong dollar.

Mohan maintained his buy rating and $185 price target, suggesting 18% upside from Friday's closing price.

Now what

To put this information in context, the iPhone has generated more than 54% of Apple's $282 billion in sales revenue so far this year, so these presales numbers bode well for Apple's future. For this and many other reasons, Apple remains a buy.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Danny Vena has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.