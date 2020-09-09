Markets
AAPL

Why Apple Stock Just Popped 5%

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were up a strong 4.6% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Presumably, this is partly a reaction to and a recovery from the tech sell-off that began late last week and stretched into Tuesday. As of 12:20 p.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was up 2.9%, a rebound helped by Apple's own stock surge.

The iPhone maker's shares had fallen 16% through Tuesday's close, and were probably due to get a little of that back if from nothing else, then from short-sellers closing their positions and collecting their winnings.

Apple with a bite taken out of it

Investors were starving for another bite of Apple today. Image source: Getty Images.

So what

That's one likely reason Apple is up today. Another is an article in Taiwan's DigiTimes today reporting that Apple contract producer Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) is ready to begin producing 5nm wafers for the new line of Apple Silicon computer processors. Production is expected to begin in Q4 2020, with an initial output of 5,000 to 6,000 wafers per month, and growing.  

Now what

This isn't exactly new news. We've known that Apple was switching from Intel processors to internally developed chips for at least three months now. But confirmation that plans are moving ahead on schedule, and apparently hitting none of the speed bumps that upset Intel in July, give new reasons for investors to be optimistic.

Combined with the cheaper-than-last-week stock price, this is helping to push Apple stock up today.

10 stocks we like better than Apple
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL TSM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular