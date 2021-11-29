Why Apple Stock Hit the Mark Today

What happened

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock closed up 2.2% on Monday following a holiday weekend that featured new commentary on the company and its products from Bloomberg.

Last week, if you recall, Apple shares got a boost from reports that the company is planning to build an electric car with autonomous driving capability and also has an augmented reality headset in the works -- one that will be powerful enough to work as a stand-alone device. No smartphone required.

Well, over the weekend, Bloomberg expanded on these reports, adding that Apple is also working to develop augmented reality (AR) glasses (i.e., something different from the headset) and predicting that consumers (and investors) might get their first look at the AR headset as early as June 2022 if the company decides to unveil it at Apple's planned Worldwide Developers Conference next June.

Apple investors obviously cannot expect to see a revenue boost from the company's new products before they begin shipping, and selling. With the AR headset and glasses not expected to arrive before the end of next year, that leaves them waiting perhaps as long as a year or more -- and they'll have to wait even longer if Apple's planned electric car doesn't arrive until 2025 (as Bloomberg surmises).

That being said, if Bloomberg is correct about Apple unveiling its headset in June, then this would move up the timeline for investors starting to get excited about the product (and bidding the stock up) by perhaps as much as six full months.

Based on today's trading, it seems some investors aren't even willing to wait that long to begin buying.

