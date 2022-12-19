Why Apple Stock Flopped on Monday

What happened

In a generally gloomy environment for tech stocks, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Monday suffered its latest price drop. The company's shares lost 1.6% of their value, eclipsing the 0.9% slide of the S&P 500 on the day, due to that anti-tech sentiment, plus the latest legal hit over the way it manages its mobile software marketplace.

So what

In advance of major legislative changes in the European Union (EU), a French court slapped Apple with a fine of just over 1 million euros ($1.06 million) over the company's App Store. The Paris Commercial Court found that the U.S. tech giant imposed clauses on French app developers that effectively constituted abuse under that country's law.

The court only levied a fine; it did not mandate that any remedies be taken by Apple. It noted that upcoming modifications to the EU's Digital Markets Act would basically force compliance from the company.

Apple has weathered much controversy over the way it runs the App Store. It charges a standard 30% fee for all commerce transacted through the channel, which is the only official marketplace through which Apple device users can download apps. More than a few developers, regulators, and consumers have complained that this is a monopolistic practice imposing an unfair burden on the company's counterparties.

Now what

A fine of barely over $1 million is chump change for Apple -- in its last fiscal year, for example, the company brought in over $394 billion in revenue and netted a profit just shy of $100 billion. Regardless, it's a sign that it is approaching the end of the road with its sweet App Store arrangement (at least in the core of Europe).

At least it isn't fighting the inevitable; recent media reports suggest that the company is preparing for those changes about to hit the EU rather than gearing up to contest them.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Eric Volkman has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.