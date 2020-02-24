Why Apple Stock Fell Monday

What happened

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell sharply on Monday, dropping as much as 7.6%. As of 11:41 a.m. EST, however, this decline had moderated some; the stock was down 4.5%.

The move lower was fueled by coronavirus fears. Over the weekend, concerns about COVID-19's impact on the global economy grew as the respiratory illness spread to South Korea and Italy.

Apple CEO Tim Cook. Image source: Apple.

So what

Apple stock's pullback is slightly greater than the declines the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw. At the time of this writing, the two market indexes were down 3% and 3.6%, respectively.

Some Apple investors may be worried about the virus's impact on the company's sprawling global supply chain and on demand for the tech titan's products in China.

Now what

Last week, Apple said it no longer expected to hit its revenue guidance for its fiscal second quarter, citing the coronavirus's impact on the Chinese market. While management didn't provide an updated guidance range for the period, it did say that its business remains "fundamentally strong" and that it believes "this disruption to our business is only temporary."

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.