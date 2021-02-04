Markets

Why Apple is About to Go on a Huge Run

(New York)

A few weeks ago we ran a story about Apple planning for its own-branded car. At the time, most analysts thought Apple would wait until self-driving cars became a mainstream reality before doing so—which made it seem like it would be 5 years or so. Well, in what comes as a major announcement, Apple is close to finalizing a deal with Kia to produce a branded Apple car for them in the US. Morgan Stanley analyst Katie Huberty explained why this is so exciting in just four short sentences: “Smartphones are a $500bn annual TAM. Apple has about one-third of this market. The mobility market is $10 trillion. So Apple would only need a 2% share of this market to be the size of their iPhone business”.

FINSUM: Apple is not only the world’s biggest player in smart phones, but it has a fiercely loyal follower base. It is hard to imagine the company would not get to 2% market share in mobility within 3 years at the most. This is the kind of announcement that could propel Apple on a big run for the next few years.

  • Apple
  • autos
  • Apple car
  • kia

