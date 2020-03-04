Why Apple is a Fantastic Buy

(San Francisco)

Apple has been deeply wounded by the coronavirus panic. The stock fell as much as 16.5% through the weekend before good gains on Monday. The reality is that this is great time to buy Apple, as shares are offering a big discount just before the next iPhone super cycle begins. According to Wedbush, a leading Apple analyst (and referencing the coronavirus sell-off), “we believe this will be short lived as the longer term 5G super cycle thesis and services re-rating remain the crux of our bull thesis on Apple for the next 12 to 18 months.” Wedbush believes that some 350m of the nearly one billion iPhones out there are “in a window of an upgrade opportunity”.

FINSUM: Apple has a good shot at selling over 200m iPhones in the 12 months starting September 2020, likely breaking its highest sales ever. This is a good time to get ahead of that.

