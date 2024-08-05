Why Apple (AAPL) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you assessed how the international operations of Apple (AAPL) performed in the quarter ended June 2024? For this maker of iPhones, iPads and other products, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

In our recent assessment of AAPL's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $85.78 billion, increasing 4.9% year over year. Now, let's delve into AAPL's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Unveiling Trends in AAPL's International Revenues

Japan accounted for 5.9% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $5.1 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -3.11%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $5.26 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Japan contributed $6.26 billion (6.9%) and $4.82 billion (5.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Europe contributed $21.88 billion in revenue, making up 25.5% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion, this meant a surprise of +6%. Looking back, Europe contributed $24.12 billion, or 26.6%, in the previous quarter, and $20.21 billion, or 24.7%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $14.73 billion came from Greater China during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 17.2%. This represented a surprise of -3.03% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $15.19 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $16.37 billion, or 18%, and $15.76 billion, or 19.3%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Rest of Asia Pacific generated $6.39 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 7.5% of the total. This represented a surprise of +4.66% compared to the $6.11 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Rest of Asia Pacific accounted for $6.72 billion (7.4%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $5.63 billion (6.9%) to the total revenue.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Apple will report a total revenue of $94.01 billion, which reflects an increase of 5% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 6.3% from Japan ($5.87 billion), 25% from Europe ($23.49 billion), 17% from Greater China ($15.96 billion) and 7.2% from Rest of Asia Pacific ($6.78 billion).

For the full year, a total revenue of $390.32 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 1.8% from the year before. The revenues from Japan, Europe, Greater China and Rest of Asia Pacific are expected to make up 6.5%, 25.3%, 17.5% and 7.6% of this total, corresponding to $25.16 billion, $98.65 billion, $68.34 billion and $29.77 billion respectively.

The Bottom Line

Relying on international markets for revenues, Apple faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Examining the Latest Trends in Apple's Stock Value

The stock has declined by 2.9% over the past month compared to the 2.9% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Apple, has decreased 8.7% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 20.1% relative to the S&P 500's 5.9% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 6.3% increase.

