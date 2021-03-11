Why Appian Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) rallied today as investors jumped back into the tech sector, after dumping tech stocks last week.

The low-code, app-building company had gained 12.7% as of 3:10 p.m. EST.

So what

There wasn't any company-specific news that helped push Appian's stock higher today, but investors are likely reacting to bond yields sliding lower over the past few days. Today's yield rate was around 1.52%, down from 1.62% earlier this month.

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors have been watching the bond yield rate as an indicator that it's time to leave high-growth stocks for more stable investments in other markets. When yields go up, some investors assume other parts of the economy are going to grow and that keeping money in high-growth (and potentially volatile) tech stocks isn't the best strategy.

But with yields falling over the past few days, some investors have apparently abandoned that theory and are running back to tech stocks.

Appian's stock has benefited from this shift back to the tech sector and the company's share price is up 27% this week.

Now what

With today's gains, Appian's stock has skyrocketed more than 300% over the past 12 months. Long-term investors may want to keep in mind that high-growth stocks will often have some big price swings -- in both directions -- and they shouldn't get too focused on how daily bond yield rates or other news items affect the company's stock.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Appian. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

