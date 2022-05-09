Why Appian Shares Got Slammed On Monday

What happened

On very bearish days for the market like Monday, a stock can really take a hit when a party tracking the company becomes less enthusiastic about it. Cloud computing specialist Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) got a rough start to its week when that occurred; Monday saw the company's share price close almost 10% lower as a result.

So what

The now-more-bearish entity is independent research house CFRA, which changed its price target on Appian stock that morning, to $56 per share from the previous $63. In doing so, CFRA is maintaining its hold recommendation.

The reasons for the move weren't immediately clear, but they're in line with the general sentiment many hold about tech stocks these days -- particularly the ones struggling to turn a profit, as in the case of Appian.

CFRA's adjustment comes one business day after Appian reported its first-quarter results. These actually pleased some analysts, if anything, with Appian convincingly beating top- and bottom-line estimates for the period. And while the company is forecasting that revenue growth might decelerate a bit in its current (second) quarter, its full-year projections indicate that sales will top analyst expectations.

Now what

But even with that quarterly over-performance, analysts weren't super-hot on Appian's stock. According to data compiled by CNN Business, of the eight prognosticators tracking the company, four currently recommend its shares as a hold, compared to three who tag it a buy. One of the eight has it as a sell.

That combination of lukewarm sentiment and a price target slice on a generally awful day for the market did Appian stock in today. We'll see if other analysts change their views as the week progresses.

10 stocks we like better than Appian

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Appian wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Appian. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.