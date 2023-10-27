Why AppFolio Stock Soared Today

Shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) jumped Friday after the real-estate software company reported a substantial surge in revenue growth and a meaningful improvement in profitability in the third quarter. The stock touched a new all-time high early in the session, and as of 12:45 p.m. ET, it was up by 7.7%.

AppFolio shrugs off the market slump

AppFolio, which offers cloud-based software for managing rental properties, reported its results for the third quarter after the close Thursday. Revenue was up 32% year over year to $165.4 million, its highest quarterly growth rate since 2019. This was ahead of expectations, bolstered by the sequential addition of roughly 100,000 net new rental units managed by its software.

Moreover, AppFolio's operating income improved from a $7.8 million loss last year to a loss of only $100,000 this year -- essentially breakeven.

A couple of analysts raised their price targets for AppFolio stock in light of the Q3 results. For example, DA Davidson analyst Peter Heckmann has a buy recommendation on AppFolio, and according to StreetInsider, he just raised his price target on it from $230 per share to $240 per share.

AppFolio expects a strong finish in 2023

In light of that strong quarterly performance, AppFolio's management raised its full-year revenue guidance. Before, it had been predicting revenue in the range of $592 million to $598 million. Now, it expects revenue of between $608 million and $612 million.

The midpoint of that new guidance range assumes fourth-quarter revenue of $161.4 million, which would be about a 30% year-over-year jump. That's solid growth in a challenging market, and it could keep AppFolio stock flirting with its highs.

10 stocks we like better than AppFolio

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AppFolio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 23, 2023

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AppFolio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.