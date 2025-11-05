Markets
APO

Why Apollo Global Is Soaring This Week

November 05, 2025 — 05:20 pm EST

Written by Matthew Benjamin for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Asset manager Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) is up 7% in the last week due to quarterly results it reported Tuesday that exceeded Wall Street's estimates.

Fee-related earnings -- an important measure of an asset management firm's core profitability -- soared 23% in the quarter, to $652 million. That was about 4% higher than Wall Street's forecast of $626.5 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

And adjusted net income of $1.35 billion, or $2.17 a share, was 14% higher than the $1.90 consensus estimate.

In addition, capital inflows of $82 billion in the quarter and $219 billion over the last 12 months (a 24% year-over-year increase) boosted the firm's total assets under management -- a critical metric for asset managers -- to $908 billion, closing in on the trillion-dollar level. Part of that -- about $21 billion -- came from the company's third-quarter acquisition of Bridge Investment Group.

A dollar sign teetering on the stock listings page.

Source: Getty Images.

Strong insurance results

Apollo's Athene insurance unit performed particularly well in the quarter. Its $871 million in spread-related earnings -- basically earnings on investments minus payments it must make to policyholders -- was the highest level in two years. Apollo merged with Athene in 2021, and the insurance premiums it generates have allowed Apollo to make significant new loans, about $75 billion in new loans during the quarter.

While the stock is down about 19% this year, the strong quarterly results suggest Apollo is making positive strides.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,054%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Matthew Benjamin has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.