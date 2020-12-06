Why Aphria Stock Skyrocketed 86% in November

What happened

Shares of Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) soared more than 80% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the popular marijuana stock recovered from its losses in October.

So what

Aphria's shares fell hard after its first-quarter earnings report on Oct. 15. Coronavirus-related challenges weighed on Aphria's revenue growth and led the previously profitable company to post a $5.1 million loss during the quarter.

Yet as my Foolish colleague Zhiyuan Sun noted, the sell-off was overdone. Aphria limped into November with its shares trading at a bargain, with a price-to-sales ratio of around 3 and a price-to-book around 1 -- and investors quickly pounced on the deal.

Aphria's stock rose sharply last month. Image source: Getty Images.

Cannabis stocks jumped in early November after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris promised that the Biden administration would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. Decriminalization could make it easier for marijuana-related businesses to obtain financing and other services from banks, which has long been a challenge for the cannabis industry. Aphria's gains were also aided by voters in five states -- New Jersey, Arizona, Mississippi, Montana, and South Dakota -- approving ballot initiatives to legalize marijuana.

Additionally, investors cheered Aphria's acquisition of SweetWater Brewing Company, one of the largest independent craft brewers in the U.S. SweetWater makes 420, the popular hemp-flavored beer brand, and the brewer's retail relationships should help Aphria expand its U.S. distribution network.

Now what

Even after last month's surge, more gains could lie ahead for Aphria's investors. As one of the more financially sound marijuana companies -- Aphria has generated positive adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and appreciation) for six consecutive quarters -- the marijuana producer's stock remains one of the best ways to invest in the long-term growth of the global cannabis market.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.