Why Aphria Stock Sank Today

What happened

Shares of Aphria (NYSE: APHA) were sinking 9.9% lower as of 3:37 p.m. EDT on Monday. The Canadian marijuana producer didn't report any news today. Instead, the stock appears to have fallen as investors anticipated news that's on the way: Aphria announces its fiscal 2020 first-quarter results on Tuesday.

So what

Based on today's sell-off, it certainly looks like many investors expect Aphria to report disappointing Q1 results. Why would there be such pessimism?

Image source: Getty Images.

Some could be looking at HEXO's (NYSE: HEXO) worrisome preliminary fiscal 2019 Q4 update. HEXO had originally predicted that its net revenue would double in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter. But the company now projects relatively small sequential net revenue growth. It also withdrew its optimistic full-year 2020 outlook. One major factor behind its woes -- slower-than-expected launches of cannabis retail stores throughout Canada -- could also hurt Aphria.

But Aphria's business model is much different from HEXO's. Most importantly, Aphria's ownership of German medical cannabis distributor CC Pharma makes it much less dependent on the Canadian adult-use recreational cannabis market than HEXO is. Also, HEXO makes most of its revenue in one province (Quebec), while Aphria's recreational sales footprint is broader.

Now what

We'll know within a few hours if Aphria has good news or bad news. The company announces its fiscal 2020 Q1 results before the market opens on Tuesday.

The smartest way to invest in marijuana stocks (or any other stocks, for that matter) is to ignore temporary fluctuations and to not worry too much about a single quarterly update. Instead, focus on the long-term prospects for a business and the capability of the company to execute a solid strategy to capitalize on those prospects.

For now, at least, Aphria appears to have good long-term prospects, a good management team, and a solid plan to succeed in the global cannabis market.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 10 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends HEXO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.