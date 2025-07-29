Why A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKBY) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKBY) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for A.P. Moller-Maersk, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.13 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -35.0% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A.P. Moller-Maersk has increased 250% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.34 per share represents a change of -82.5% from the year-ago number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for A.P. Moller-Maersk. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to one negative revision, helping the consensus estimate increase 17.44%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, A.P. Moller-Maersk currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on A.P. Moller-Maersk because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 13.2% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

