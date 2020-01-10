Why Aon Stock Gained 43% in 2019

What happened

Aon (NYSE: AON) outpaced a booming market last year as its stock price jumped 43% compared to the 29% gain of the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Shares spent almost no time trailing the market in 2019, and the 14 percentage-point gap that they closed December with was the biggest of the year.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

To understand why investors been upbeat about the consulting and insurance conglomerate lately, one need look no further than its third-quarter report, issued in late October. Organic sales rose 5% and operating margin jumped by 3.5 percentage points after adjusting for one-time charges. Aon also posted sharply improving cash flow as its restructuring initiatives, including the launch of new consulting platforms, started to pay off.

Now what

Aon is aiming for mid-single-digit annual organic sales growth over the long term, and it's on track for that goal in fiscal 2019. Investors will also be looking for continued margin expansion and improving returns on invested capital, as those promises from management likely supported this growth stock's rally last year. Earnings rose at a double-digit pace thanks to growth in each of Aon's five business segments, and a continuation of those trends would support additional gains for investors in 2020.

10 stocks we like better than Aon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.