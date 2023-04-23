Why Annuities Have Value for Portfolios

In an article for Kiplinger, Martin Nuss discussed the benefits of owning annuities. First, it’s important to distinguish between the many types of annuities. For example, savings-oriented deferred annuities offer tax benefits and guaranteed principal. In contrast, income-based annuities function similar to private pensions and provide guaranteed retirement income.

A pressing concern for future retirees is that social security benefits are not going to be sufficient to meet most people’s retirement needs. And, this is before accounting for the aging population and shortfall between revenue and expenditures.

Annuities are a great solution, because it lets you save and grow money without worrying about taxes. While younger investors have risk tolerance and are willing to stomach the risk required to generate strong returns, older investors have to be more mindful of risk. Therefore, there is more demand for less volatile investments like annuities.

For investors with less risk tolerance, fixed-rate annuities are a good choice. They function like tax-deferred bank CDs, albeit with higher returns. Annuities aren’t federally insured but tend to be offered through reputable insurance companies. Fixed-indexed annuities are ideal for retirees who are looking for short-term cash flow, while they wait for their pension or social security payments to begin.

Finsum: Annuities can offer so much value to investors to help them reach their financial goals. Yet, it can be difficult given the variety of offerings.

advisors

income

annuities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.