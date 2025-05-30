Why Is Annaly (NLY) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Annaly Capital Management (NLY). Shares have lost about 1.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Annaly due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Annaly has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Annaly has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Annaly belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust industry. Another stock from the same industry, AGNC Investment (AGNC), has gained 3.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2025.

AGNC Investment reported revenues of $159 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -630%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares with $0.58 a year ago.

AGNC Investment is expected to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -20.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

AGNC Investment has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.