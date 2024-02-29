Why Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the latest trading day at $19.09, indicating a +1.81% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.9%.

The the stock of real estate investment trust has fallen by 2.29% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.65, reflecting a 19.75% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $320 million, up 1544.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.39% and +1259.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.51% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Annaly Capital Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Annaly Capital Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.15. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.17 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

