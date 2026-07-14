Why Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) was up +2.13% at $23.01. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 21, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.37%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $509 million, showing a 86.31% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.74% and +75.25%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.59% increase. As of now, Annaly Capital Management holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Annaly Capital Management is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.52. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.75.

It is also worth noting that NLY currently has a PEG ratio of 6.84. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust industry stood at 1.35 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.