Why Anheuser-Busch InBev Stock Crashed Today

Key Points Anheuser-Busch InBev reported declining volumes of beer shipped in Q2.

Revenue still increased, and at least one version of earnings was up.

GAAP profits fell far short of what the company calls its "underlying profit."

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), the multinational beverages (specifically, beer) stock, tumbled 11.8% through 10:05 a.m. ET Thursday after the company reported declining volumes of beer shipped in the second quarter and weaker-than-expected revenue.

Analysts had forecast Anheuser-Busch would earn $0.95 per share on $15.3 billion in sales. Earnings edged out expectations at $0.98, but revenue was only $15 billion.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Q2 earnings

Not all the news was bad. Anheuser-Busch InBev noted that actual revenue increased 3% year over year in Q2, and "normalized EBITDA" was up 6.5%, with EBITDA margins expanding to 35.3%. Reported revenue, however, was hurt by unfavorable currency exchange rates, meaning a weak U.S. dollar. That depressed real revenue growth to just 2.1%.

The company said its "underlying profit" grew 7.7% to $1.95 billion, and underlying earnings per share grew 8.7% as the company bought back stock in the quarter. At Anheuser-Busch InBev, "underlying profit" basically translates as non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings, however -- and investors are treating the numbers as such.

Anheuser-Busch doesn't make it easy to figure out what its actual earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) were, but according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, they were only $0.82 per share.

Is Anheuser-Busch InBev stock a buy?

And now you see why investors are upset. Whatever the "underlying" or "normalized EBITDA" numbers say, Anheuser-Busch InBev's actual profit for Q2 was 16% lower than the headline number.

Granted, the stock doesn't look too expensive at just over 18 times earnings. But analysts only see the stock growing earnings at 12.5% over the next five years -- and right now, earnings are heading in the opposite direction, not growing, but shrinking.

And with a trend like that, it's hard to call the stock a buy.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.