Why Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) closed at $54.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

The brewer's stock has dropped by 5.74% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Anheuser-Busch Inbev in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.86, indicating a 6.17% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.76 billion, up 4.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.03 per share and a revenue of $60.73 billion, demonstrating changes of -5.61% and +5.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Anheuser-Busch Inbev. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower within the past month. Anheuser-Busch Inbev presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Anheuser-Busch Inbev is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.92. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.71 for its industry.

One should further note that BUD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.65. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Beverages - Alcohol industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 217, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BUD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

