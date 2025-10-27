Why Is AngloGold Stock Sinking Today?

Key Points

Gold and silver prices fell after President Trump said he was optimistic a deal would be reached with China.

When gold prices fall, AngloGold's stock price often falls by significantly more.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Plc (NYSE: AU) are falling on Monday, down 5.4% as of 3:26 p.m. ET. The move comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1% and 1.6%, respectively.

The gold and precious metals miner is seeing its shares decline as trade tensions between the U.S. and China appear to cool.

Trump sparks hope for a trade deal with China

Breaking from the heated rhetoric of the past weeks, President Donald Trump today indicated he was confident he would secure a trade deal with China during upcoming negotiations. Trump praised President Xi Jinping and predicted both countries would reach an agreement.

Precious metals like the gold, silver, and copper that AngloGold mines have jumped in value amid the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Miner stocks have followed suit.

AngloGold's rally at risk

AngloGold's sales have grown dramatically in the last year, roughly mirroring the rise in metals prices. The major concern here is that if metals prices come back down to earth as trade tensions continue to cool, its stock price could fall even further. When gold fell roughly 15% in 2022, AngloGold's stock fell more than 50%.

