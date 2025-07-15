Why AngioDynamics Stock Popped, Then Dropped Today

Key Points AngioDynamics beat on sales and beat on earnings this morning -- sort of.

The company reported a smaller-than-expected adjusted loss, but its GAAP loss was much bigger.

AngioDynamics lost money in fiscal 2025 and will probably do that again in 2026.

Tuesday started off well for AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO), maker of such medical devices as the NanoKnife tool for "electrocuting" cancer, as well as multiple devices for treating peripheral vascular disease. In the morning, AngioDynamics reported stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 sales and earnings, with sales of $80.2 million and an adjusted loss of $0.03 per share (instead of the $0.12-per-share forecast).

By the end of the day, however, the rally fell completely apart. AngioDynamics ended up closing down almost 10% for the day. So what went wrong?

AngioDynamics' Q4 earnings

Q4 sales grew 13% year over year, although gross profit margins on those sales declined by 160 basis points, to 52.7%. Adjusted earnings still ended up better than expected, and AngioDynamics cut its loss as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) by more than half, from $0.33 per share a year ago to just $0.15 per share this time around.

Still, a loss is a loss. That's part of the reason investors probably weren't 100% thrilled with this report. For the full-year fiscal 2025, moreover, AngioDynamics lost $0.83 per share according to GAAP, and its sales grew only 8.1%.

Is AngioDynamics stock a sell?

A second reason is guidance. AngioDynamics told investors it expects fiscal 2026 sales to range from $305 million to $310 million, which is ahead of Wall Street forecasts -- so far, so good. Problem is, management then proceeded to warn its losses for the year will range from $0.25 to $0.35 per share, adjusted for one-time items.

That's more than the $0.23 per-share loss Wall Street was forecasting -- and AngioDynamics still hasn't told us how much it will really end up losing under GAAP. Until we know that, the stock probably remains a sell.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

