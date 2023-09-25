Why AngioDynamics Stock Popped on Monday

What happened

Shares of medical device manufacturer AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) jumped 5.3% through 12:05 p.m. ET on Monday ahead of its expected earnings release next month. This morning, investment bank H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage of AngioDynamics stock with a buy rating.

So what

The company has a couple of key products: AlphaVac, a device for removing blood clots from veins; and NanoKnife, which uses electricity to destroy cancerous cells. With these and other tools, H.C. Wainwright says, AngioDynamics is a stock with the potential to "continue to grow at an annual rate around 20%," reports TheFly.com in coverage of Wainwright's report -- and that would help the stock nearly triple in price over the next 12 months to a target of $19.

But right now, AngioDynamics isn't growing anywhere near 20% annually. Last month, the company grew its revenue less than 5%, and was not profitable. Furthermore, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, revenue growth has averaged something closer to 8.6% annually over the past three years. So if anything, the growth rate seems to be slowing down.

Now what

Although I have been rooting for this stock for years, AngioDynamics seems to be stuck in a rut and going nowhere fast -- certainly not 20% fast.

With no recent history of profits, and most analysts agreeing that AngioDynamics has no hope of becoming profitable before 2027 at the earliest, I fear this stock is one to avoid -- not buy.

10 stocks we like better than AngioDynamics

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AngioDynamics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 25, 2023

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.