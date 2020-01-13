Why ANGI Homeservices Stock Plunged 47.3% in 2019

What happened

Shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) plummeted 47.3% in 2019, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in stark contrast to the S&P 500's 31.5% total return (including dividends). The home-services marketplace leader's disappointing fiscal second-quarter update in early August, which caused shares to plunge more than 25% in a single day, was largely to blame for that harrowing decline.

ANGI data by YCharts.

So what

ANGI's Q2 results didn't look bad at first glance -- revenue climbed 17% year over year to $343.9 million, and pro forma revenue (which excludes the divestment of Felix at the end of 2018) rose 20%. But that also translated to narrow earnings of $0.01 per share, down from $0.05 per share a year earlier. And analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of $0.02 per share on revenue closer to $351 million.

Even more concerning, ANGI lowered its full-year outlook to call for adjusted revenue growth in the range of 20% to 25% (down from 25% previously), and for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $200 million to $230 million (down from $280 million to $300 million before). According to ANGI management during the subsequent conference call, algorithmic changes at Google -- from which the company was acquiring around 40% of its customers at the time -- were partly to blame. These drove higher paid traffic to its sites and substantially increased marketing costs.

That said, ANGI offered a light at the end of the tunnel in November, soaring more than 19% in a single day after its better-than-expected third-quarter report. Adjusted Q3 revenue grew 22% to $357.4 million, translating to net earnings of $18 million, or $0.04 per share. Both figures were well above estimates for earnings of $0.02 per share on revenue of $355.6 million.

Within that total, ANGI said its core marketplace segment saw growth of 27%, spurred by a 19% increase in service requests, to 7.6 million.

Now what

ANGI also most recently reiterated its full-year revenue outlook, while narrowing its target for adjusted EBITDA to a range from $200 million to $205 million. This time, however, management said they were working to invest more aggressively in the company's budding Fixed Price platform -- a significant long-term opportunity that appears to have appeased investors' concerns over near-term growth.

It should be interesting, then, to see what ANGI Homeservices has to say about its revenue growth and margin profile when the company releases fourth-quarter 2019 results early next month. If it shows progress improving on those ends, last year's steep plunge might just make ANGI a top stock in the making for 2020.

10 stocks we like better than ANGI Homeservices

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ANGI Homeservices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.