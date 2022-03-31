Why and Where Should Healthcare Companies Increase AI Investments

By Dr. Ali Parsa, CEO & Founder, Babylon

Many people say that our healthcare system is broken, but I would argue that the healthcare system isn’t actually broken – it is misnamed. This is not a healthcare sector, it is a sick-care sector, and it is very well tuned to extract maximum economic benefit from it too.

Built only to treat patients once they’re already sick, the current system has proven itself to be inefficient and costly for patients and providers. In the U.S., healthcare quality is unpredictable, and healthcare expenditures represent 18% of GDP. Despite the money and provider time that’s put toward treating patients, more than half (51.8%) of U.S. adults have a chronic condition, and one-third have multiple chronic conditions.

Although democratizing healthcare is no small task, the industry is ripe for big change and artificial intelligence and machine learning will be huge players in that transformation. In fact, the AI healthcare market is projected to hit a value of $39.5 billion by 2026, which would be a growth of over 6x from its current valuation.

From automating administrative tasks to improving patient outcomes, when you consider the hefty price tag associated with the cost of care, even the smallest efficiency improvements can massively impact a bottom line. There are many ways for healthcare companies to invest in artificial intelligence, but here are a few:

Simplifying Triage with AI

By 2030, there is expected to be a shortage of up to 104,900 doctors. As these shortages intensify and hospitals remain consistently full, the value of investing in a digital-first approach to healthcare that leverages AI for processes like patient triage only increases.

Offering patients access to high-quality, AI-backed healthcare right from the devices they already own not only promotes improved accessibility but also allows for a more seamless triage process. With AI-powered triage tools, clinically-validated information can be given to patients when they need it, including what condition might be troubling them and what they should do next.

By simplifying triage, the bulk of administrative questions can be completed before patients ever step foot into a doctor’s office, allowing providers to offer more focused and personalized experiences in person. This shift reduces the administrative burden on care providers so they can do what they were trained to do: help patients heal and remain as healthy as possible.

Leveraging an AI-powered platform to reduce hospital costs

According to peer-reviewed research published in July 2021, which studied the impact of digital first GP at Hand, a digital-first model of primary care was clearly linked with significantly lower National Health Service (NHS) hospital care costs.

AI-powered platforms can incur between 15% to 35% lower acute hospital costs than the regional average. The research also found that there were 28% fewer ER visits after members joined the service, with 80% of appointments taking place virtually. This shift to a virtual model of care also equated to consistently satisfied patients, with 94% of patients rating the clinical consultation 4 or 5 out of 5 stars.

Using AI to predict patient costs and conditions

By 2060 there are expected to be around 95 million Baby Boomers in the U.S. and with a shortage of more than 100,000 doctors, the healthcare system will experience additional pressure and challenges.

This is where AI technology can help alleviate the challenges of a growing senior population, where eight of every 10 American seniors suffer from at least one chronic condition. For example, there have been significant gains in cardiac health, where AI is able to predict the risk of heart issues. Deep learning tools can help identify patients at risk of a heart attack by scanning 3D heart images for plaque buildup. Time-saving and life-saving technology that helps predict when a person is likely to have a heart attack and its severity will also help reduce costs.

Moreover, hospitals know how much a patient will be spending only once they are discharged, making it difficult for patients to plan spending efficiently. However, predictive algorithms can estimate costs soon after diagnosis. AI technology can not only predict one’s cardiac health that will help reduce costs, but it can also project the total cost for patients to plan accordingly.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning will continue to impact healthcare in a number of ways, most of which are still unknown and will be discovered through ongoing investments. Still, the initial benefits that AI adds to predictive modeling, diagnoses, patient experience and drug discovery during a time when the U.S. population is aging increasingly, is reason enough to continue exploring a transformative field.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.