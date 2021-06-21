Markets
AVXL

Why Anavex Life Sciences Blasted Higher Today

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) stock rocketed as much as 25% higher Monday before landing at a nearly 14% gain at market close. This was hardly surprising, as earlier in the day the company released some excellent news about one of its drug candidates.

So what

Anavex said in a press release that its ANAVEX 2-73, which targets several debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disorders, showed very promising results in a clinical trial. Specifically, the drug seems to activate a key receptor, Sigmar1.

The study was a phase 2 trial for the treatment of adult Rett syndrome patients. This is a rare CNS affliction that generally affects young girls; so far, it has no cure.

Medical professionals conferring in a hospital lobby.

Image source: Getty Images.

According to Anavex, data suggests that Sigmar1 activation "results in the restoration of complete housekeeping function within the body and is pivotal to restoring neural cell homeostasis and promoting neuroplasticity."

Participants in the trial demonstrated a "clinically meaningful and statistically significant ... improvement over placebo in the [Rett Syndrome Behavioral Questionnaire] total score, the trial's key efficacy endpoint." The biotech added that those patients saw balanced improvements during the seven-week study in such problem areas as body rocking, general mood, and repetitive hand behavior.

Now what

The new findings reinforce an encouraging article published in the Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets medical journal earlier this month on ANAVEX 2-73 and a related pipeline drug, ANAVEX 3-71, and their ability to activate Sigmar1. With the latest clinical data, the prospects for both treatments look even better.

10 stocks we like better than Anavex Life Sciences
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Anavex Life Sciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVXL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular