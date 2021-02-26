Markets
ANAB

Why AnaptysBio Was a Stock Market Star on Friday

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) closed more than 10% higher on Friday. This followed news that a drug the company partnered on has received a positive opinion from an important multinational health agency.

So what

On Friday, the European Union's (EU) European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended that the EU grant conditional marketing authorization for Jemperli (dostarlimab). This is an immunotherapy drug being developed by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) that treats recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer.

GlaxoSmithKline, a global pharmaceutical company, has partnered with immunotherapy specialist AnaptysBio on that drug and several other pipeline medicines. In all cases, AnaptysBio-generated antibodies are being utilized in those treatments.

A researcher studying a sample in a petri dish.

Image source: Getty Images.

As AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotech, so at the moment it relies on collaboration revenue. This is why, in the Q4 of fiscal 2020 results released Thursday afternoon, GlaxoSmithKline was responsible for every penny of its $60 million in total revenue.

This stems from a one-time payment from another cancer drug, Zejula, which treats ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancer. As of the beginning of this year, GlaxoSmithKline is paying a 1% royalty on global net sales of Zejula.

Now what

If dostarlimab is ultimately authorized by the EU, AnaptysBio will be on the hook to receive 8% to as much as 25% of its global net sales. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is also evaluating the drug. Since the company anticipates the FDA will grant its first approval for the drug later this year, its future seems bright.

10 stocks we like better than AnaptysBio
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AnaptysBio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends AnaptysBio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANAB GSK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More