Why AnaptysBio Trounced the Market on Thursday

What happened

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) rose by just over 11% on Thursday, as a high-profile bank has become more optimistic on the stock, to put it lightly.

So what

J.P. Morgan analyst Anupam Rama upgraded his recommendation on AnaptysBio stock. In his estimation, it's now overweight (i.e., buy), from the previous underweight (sell). The analyst also more than doubled his price target on the shares to $40; it was formerly $19.

Image source: Getty Images.

Rama is basing his enthusiasm on the company's upcoming official data release for its phase 2 clinical trial of imsidolimab. This drug aims to treat moderate to severe generalized palmoplantar pustulosis (GPP), a rare autoimmune disease that produces blisters on the palms of the hands or the soles of the feet. There is currently no cure for the condition; only management therapies are available.

Preliminary results published last year from the imsidolimab trial indicate that it was efficacious in reducing the blisters in affected patients -- six out of eight participants collectively saw 94% clearance by day 29 after being administered the drug.

Now what

The fortunes of biotech companies depend on the performance of their medications in clinical trials. Rama's new confidence in AnaptysBio is striking. If imsidolimab continues to perform as well as indicated, it has a clear path to regulatory approval and success as the only robust GPP drug on the market.

10 stocks we like better than AnaptysBio

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AnaptysBio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends AnaptysBio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.