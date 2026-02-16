Why Analysts Still See Big Upside in Salesforce After the SaaS Scare

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) stock price dropped significantly, presenting a deep-value opportunity amid the widespread sell-off of software stocks this year. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) apocalypse, however, is overblown, and analysts are taking note. While AI can disrupt SaaS stocks, not all are equally at risk. Leading AI modelers are expanding into new verticals, threatening SaaS vendors, who are in turn leaning into AI to drive value for their clients.

Salesforce, for one, has been a leader in AI, machine learning, and automation for years. The result of its efforts culminated in the Data Cloud/Agentforce combination, which enables a unified platform for CRM data, data management, and insights, as well as AI-powered execution. The impact on businesses is an automated end-to-end CRM platform that drives efficiencies internally and externally. Regarding AI models, Salesforce has partnered with all the major models, integrating access and application into its platforms.

Analysts Trimmed Targets: Highlight Market’s Overreaction

Analyst activity contributed to Salesforce’s stock price decline, as some analysts trimmed their price targets in late 2025 and early 2026. However, the market overreacted, moving well below the lowest target posted. Upside potential starts at a minimum 15% as of mid-February, running as high as 70% at the consensus.

While the revision trend suggests a price below consensus is likely, the $221 low-end is an outlier, with most targets ranging from $235 to nearly $400, well above the consensus. The takeaway for investors is that analysts are uncertain of the future but still see robust upside potential in this stock, running in the moderate to robust double-digit range.

Recent commentaries include two updates from Wedbush and Dan Ives. In them, he states the SaaS sell-off is overdone, opening a table-pounding buying opportunity for SaaS stocks. Regarding Salesforce, he views the company not as an AI loser but as a core participant in the AI revolution, and has added it back to the Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: IVES) portfolio.

The reinclusion in the Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF highlights another bullish factor underpinning the stock price outlook. Institutions, which own 80% of the stock, are accumulating in 2026. MarketBeat’s data shows them buying at a $2-to-$1 pace over the trailing 12 months and sustaining the trend in early 2026. This provides a solid support base and market tailwind, which strengthened as price action declined. Conversely, short-sellers, a risk for this market, aren’t selling into the weakness. Short interest has been elevated in the past few months, but remains sufficiently low to be of little impact.

Underappreciated Salesforce Can Rise Triple Digits on Valuation Alone

Disruption or not, Salesforce’s revenue and earnings outlook remains robust, and the market undervalues it. Analysts' estimates put this stock at approximately 16x this year’s earnings, a value in its own right, and under 7x the 2035 forecast, suggesting a 200% to 400% stock price gain is possible over time. Blue chip tech stocks, this one included, end to trade closer to 30x their current-year earnings outlook. The only thing missing from the equation is a catalyst, which may emerge in the upcoming earnings release and guidance.

The Q4 fiscal year 2026 report is due in late February and will likely outperform the consensus forecast. Analysts have been raising their estimates, but the consensus remains in the single digits despite the company’s forecast of acceleration into the double digits. Guidance will be a critical factor, with any signs of weakness or strength a catalyst for stock price movement.

The stock price action has been sketchy. The market fell to fresh lows in early February and could continue to fall. However, the market shows signs of indecision as of mid-month, and could be at its floor. If so, resistance targets are near $195 and $225, while critical support is $180.

