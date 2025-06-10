Why Analog Devices Stock Cranked More than 2% Higher Today

A positive note from an analyst on Analog Devices' (NASDAQ: ADI) niche in the chip sector sent the company's stock skyward on Tuesday. With that wind under its feet, Analog Devices floated to a more than 2% gain that trading session, easily topping the 0.6% bump of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

Scuttlebutt in China

That note was authored by Bernstein's Qingyuan Lin, who addressed rumors in the market that Texas Instruments was planning to hike prices.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

According to reports, the pundit said that Bernstein's contacts in China -- where the American company has a large manufacturing presence -- have confirmed this speculation. He added that the rumors fueled optimism for analog chipmakers generally, and Analog Devices is a top name in that group.

Lin cautioned, however, that the move might be Texas Instruments' attempt to boost its profit margins, rather than a reaction to a shortage of supplies. That being said, he noted that the analog segment could be on pace for an upcycle. In his view, this will be due mainly to inventory restocking. An upsurge could also result in higher margins for various players, not only Texas Instruments.

Upswing incoming?

This isn't the first note in recent days that has boosted sentiment on Analog Devices; last week, a Citigroup update on the wider semiconductor industry tagged the company as one of its two top picks in the sector. The bank pointed out that "semi" sales were up a robust 24% year over year in April, and selling prices have seen narrower declines than expected.

We might indeed be witnessing the start of an upcycle, and if so, Analog Devices would be a good play on that dynamic.

Should you invest $1,000 in Analog Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Analog Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Analog Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $660,341!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $874,192!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 999% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 173% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.