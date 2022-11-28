Why An Upheaval of Capitalism Won't Fix Climate Change

By Brianna Welsh, Co-Founder of Reneum

The topic of ESG is becoming an increasingly politicized battleground. While some stress an imperative need to immediately oppose economic growth and reinvent our current capitalist system, others slam ESG initiatives as attempts to create ‘whimsical notions of a utopian future’.

Why has the term ESG spiraled into such a contentious and dirty word? While the current backlash against ESG is certainly powerful, it is also misguided. As polemic standpoints escalate, they pose serious risk to the momentum of rapid and urgent action that leads us away from ecological cataclysm. Granted, the shift in public consciousness is essential to the all hands on deck approach we need to reverse environmental decline. However, there remains an element of naivete in believing that climate change can only be solved by a complete upheaval of the current system. At this late stage, calls for system change often inadvertently drown out and derail implementable and immediate solutions to salient issues.

Solving climate change is well within the capabilities, and economic realities, of our current system. Increasing annual investment in clean technologies and infrastructure by merely ~2% of global GDP will prevent catastrophic climate outcomes; clean energy needs just a $4 trillion per year investment to reach Net Zero targets. This figure is far more achievable than it sounds: we could simply reroute more than $6 trillion spent to prop up fossil fuels (or $11 million every minute) towards their green counterparts. The issue therefore lies not with our resources, but rather in their distribution.

The Rise of Natural Capital

For the first time, notable redistribution methods are beginning to turn the sterns of our institution vessels. On Earth Day 2022, the Biden-Harris Administration announced an initiative that acknowledged the significant contribution of nature to the state’s economic growth and services. Initiating the engagement of natural capital accounts, the government made a major leap to position nature as a precious asset that is reflected within the country’s balance sheet, also called GDP. By putting a price tag on nature, governments can begin to establish the world’s stocks of natural assets as a global currency. Poorly managed natural capital therefore becomes a social and economic liability, creating concern over growing natural capital debt, with serious implications for financial markets and the planet. There are compelling examples of other countries that have chosen to integrate natural capital in nationwide policies to great effect, including Costa Rica, where the government’s decision to embark on a program of nature recovery has not only doubled natural forest cover, but also per capita GDP, with a natural capital value of $14.5 billion.

Where Governments Lead, Markets Must Follow

In creating a global economy upheld by natural capital, the financial sector, as an intersection for capital allocation, must therefore play a key role. Our economies have always been deeply embedded within nature, with the sustainability of economic development strictly dependent on protecting natural ecosystems. To date however, there has been a historical under-appreciation of the impacts climate change will have on the financial system and how the financial system can actually support the climate agenda.

Despite half of the world’s total GDP being moderately or highly dependent on nature and its services, nature’s enormous value has largely been neglected and ignored, as economists, policy makers and financial markets choose to measure success against the metrics of economic performance, failing to account for the costs of production at the expense of the environment. We’ve been collectively in the business of extraction and exploitation of the finite resources of nature, but nature is running out. If we don’t start thinking about nature’s balance sheet, we won’t have an economic one to manage either.

The way that businesses measure, value and account for the interaction between people and nature must therefore evolve, and quickly. While businesses must ultimately take the driving seat to mechanize changes, they cannot do it alone. Financial institutions will prove essential in leading climate action through various implementable and measurable decisions to build economic resilience, integrate the economics of biodiversity into transactions, redirect investments into sustainable solutions, and decarbonize portfolios. To do so successfully, the global financial system must stabilize, strengthen and innovate, shifting to create a viable resource-efficient economy and provide a realistic and incentivized transition process so that businesses can follow.

It’s becoming clear that the systematic threat of climate change cannot be fought by one group. All of society must step up. Natural capital provides a blueprint for governments, markets and businesses to create an institutional shift with metrics that extend beyond GDP growth. As rewards for companies reallocating to the climate crisis are currently far outweighed by wider economic deterrents, an incentivized transition process with criteria and parameters is therefore crucial, to enable companies to use their profits to fund solutions, enable development, and transition safely for their business. Natural capital creates the most robust incentive that capital markets need to enable the transition. While natural capital principles are not new, this approach draws together existing concepts and practices to the benefit of industry, societies, communities and our planet, to create a global economy upheld by natural capital.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.