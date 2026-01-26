Why Amprius Insiders Are Selling—and Why Bulls Aren’t Panicking

Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) insiders, primarily CTO Constantin Stefan, have been selling shares. However, the news is not a red flag for investors, as the sales were executed under a 10b5-1 Trading Plan. These prearranged trading plans enable insiders of publicly traded companies to make periodic sales of their stock. The plans usually coincide with share-based compensation and are a way for insiders to reap the rewards of their work. As of late January 2026, AMPX stock's price has increased over 400% from its lows in 2025, offering strong reasons to realize profits, such as portfolio diversification and managing tax liabilities from option exercises.

The critical takeaway is that insiders still own nearly 13% of the stock, and other forces, including institutional and analyst trends, suggest it is being accumulated despite the insider selling. Institutional ownership is still low, there are lingering concerns about cash burn and scalability, but it is improving. InsiderTrades data reveals institutional ownership creeping higher, with activity ramping at the end of 2025. The Q4 balance has buying outpacing selling by more than $27 bought for each $1 sold, and a bullish bias was maintained in early 2026.

Seven reports offer a conviction for the Moderate Buy rating, with a strongly bullish bias—85% of ratings are Buy, and the only outlier is a Sell from Weiss Ratings. The group forecasts more than 40% upside from critical support targets at the consensus, and there is potential for a move into the high end of the range, possibly as high as $20, within the next few quarters.

Amprius Technologies Strengthens Capacity, Reduces Costs in Late 2025

Amprius Technologies has been working hard to reduce costs while scaling operations. A strategic shift in mid-2025 included pausing construction of domestic manufacturing operations to expand its contract manufacturing network. Contract manufacturing, specifically with South Korean manufacturers, enables National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliance while expanding capacity in an asset-light manner. NDAA compliance is critical as Amprius Technologies' primary battery markets as of early 2026 are defense-related, including drones, unmanned vehicles, and man-portable systems.

The upcoming Q4 2025 and subsequent earnings reports are likely catalysts for this market. The company is expected to grow revenue by more than 120% in Q4, yet forecasts are likely to remain low despite the revision trend. 100% of analysts raised their Q4 revenue targets following the Q3 earnings report and indications of growing momentum. Longer-term forecasts are also likely to be low, given the silicon-anode lithium-ion battery technology's potential to disrupt global battery markets, setting the market up for a persistently bullish revision cycle over the coming quarters and years.

Short Covering Signals Bottom in the AMPX Market

Short selling was central to AMPX’s stock price correction in late 2025. Short interest spiked in late 2025 to record highs above 20%. The takeaway in late January 2026 is that short interest is retreating from its peak, down 22% sequentially in early January, and aligns with the AMPX market bottom, which formed as 2025 ended and 2026 began. Assuming that short-covering continues and upcoming results are solid, the 2026 rebound will gain momentum and retest long-term highs near $16 early in the year. If not, this stock will remain range-bound with a chance of a deep correction.

As it stands, AMPX is in rebound mode. The market is up significantly off the late 2025 low and above a critical resistance target. Price action in January suggests the resistance target is turning into support, setting the stock up to continue its advance. In this scenario, AMPX could retest its long-term high near $16 before the March earnings report, but will likely struggle to set new highs until the report (or another catalyst) is available.

