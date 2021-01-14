Why Ammo Stock Fell on Thursday

What happened

Really, Ammo (NASDAQ: POWW)? Back to back promises of triple-digit sales growth? What exactly are you planning for an encore?

Thursday morning, management at the penny stock turned momentum stock answered that question when they announced a stock buyback to try to keep the momentum going. However, the plan backfired: As of 1:47 p.m. EST, Ammo stock was down by 7.1%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

On Thursday, Ammo announced that its board of directors had authorized the repurchase of 1 million of its shares from Jagemann Stamping Company. I don't imagine that Jagemann is happy about this though, as Ammo is exercising a "contract right" to buy back the shares at only $1.50 each, making for a total repurchase amount of $1.5 million.

After its recent run-up, Ammo shares sell for more than $6.60 each on the open market, meaning the shares being bought back are actually worth closer to $6.6 million.

Now what

For Ammo shareholders not named "Jagemann," this can only be viewed as good news. Ammo is rolling back its stock dilution a bit, and doing so at a very good price. That still doesn't make the stock a buy in my opinion, though. Unprofitable and cash flow negative, Ammo has had to issue a staggering number of shares to keep itself solvent over the past few years. In fact, it has more than doubled its outstanding share count since early 2017.

Unless the company succeeds in turning its explosive sales growth into profitable growth soon, I'd expect Ammo will need to turn right back around and issue more shares to keep itself in business.

10 stocks we like better than AMMO, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMMO, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.